Saturday 25th March, 2017

PM Modi conveys his condolences for London attack victims

New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with his Britain counterpart Theresa May and expressed India's solidarity and conveyed deepest co ...

Fadnavis assured security in all hospitals: IMA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): After meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today, Secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr Parthiv Sanghvi asserted that they have promised ...

Jaitley hands over systems for submarines to Indian Navy

New Delhi [India], March, 24 (ANI): Union Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday handed over the systems developed by the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory ( NPOL), the only Def ...

ED issues show cause notices to Knight Riders Sports, Shahrukh Khan

New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued show cause notices to M/s. Knight Riders Sports Pvt. Ltd. (KRSPL), Guari Khan, Director of M/s. KRSPL, Shah Rukh Khan and ...

ICPA demands Gaikwad's unconditional apology for his 'horrendous' act

New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Describing the assault of an Air India staffer by Ravindra Gaikwad as horrendous conduct, the Indian Commercial Pilots' association on Friday wrote to Civil Aviation ...

Illegal weapon supplier racket busted in Delhi, three held

New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday busted a racket of illegal inter-state arms dealer.The police have arrested three people, including a woman who was leadin ...

Rose Valley scam: ED officer Manoj Kumar summoned by Kolkata Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate officer Manoj Kumar, who failed to appear earlier in connection with the Rose Valley scam, was on Friday summoned by the Kolkata P ...

U.S.: Indian origin mother-son found murdered in New Jersey home

New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Two Indian nationals, a mother and her six-year-old son, from Andhra Pradesh were found dead in their New Jersey home on ThursdayAccording to sources, when Narra Han ...

Air India bans Shiv Sena MP with 'immediate effect', proposes 'no fly' list

New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Following the assault of an Air India staffer by Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, the Airlines has banned the politician from flying on all its flights with immediate e ...

With a sour taste after days of negotiating, Trump says he is done negotiating, but will this be his first legislative failure?

WASHINGTON, U.S. - After the planned vote on the GOP health care bill was postponed abruptly by House Republican leaders on Thursday - Donald Trump has made his stance clear.The President, w

