New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with his Britain counterpart Theresa May and expressed India's solidarity and conveyed deepest co ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): After meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today, Secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr Parthiv Sanghvi asserted that they have promised ...
New Delhi [India], March, 24 (ANI): Union Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday handed over the systems developed by the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory ( NPOL), the only Def ...
New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday issued show cause notices to M/s. Knight Riders Sports Pvt. Ltd. (KRSPL), Guari Khan, Director of M/s. KRSPL, Shah Rukh Khan and ...
New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Describing the assault of an Air India staffer by Ravindra Gaikwad as horrendous conduct, the Indian Commercial Pilots' association on Friday wrote to Civil Aviation ...
New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday busted a racket of illegal inter-state arms dealer.The police have arrested three people, including a woman who was leadin ...
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate officer Manoj Kumar, who failed to appear earlier in connection with the Rose Valley scam, was on Friday summoned by the Kolkata P ...
New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Two Indian nationals, a mother and her six-year-old son, from Andhra Pradesh were found dead in their New Jersey home on ThursdayAccording to sources, when Narra Han ...
New Delhi [India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Following the assault of an Air India staffer by Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, the Airlines has banned the politician from flying on all its flights with immediate e ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - After the planned vote on the GOP health care bill was postponed abruptly by House Republican leaders on Thursday - Donald Trump has made his stance clear.The President, w
